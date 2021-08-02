Riverow Bookshop to Host Local Artist’s Magazine Debut

OWEGO, NY- On Friday, August 6, from 5-7pm, local artist Chris Knickerbocker will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego to celebrate the publication of her artwork in the Fall 2021 issue of WHERE WOMEN CREATE.

Knickerbocker, owner of Old Souls Home — Reincarnated Art and Design, is known for using her imagination to meld together disparate cast-off objects into works that evoke nostalgic memories.

WHERE WOMEN CREATE, a quarterly magazine featuring artisans from all over the world, will be available for purchase and signing during this First Friday Owego event.

Also on hand will be local photographer Lindsay Ousterout, who provided many of the photographs for the magazine.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St in Owego. For more information visit Facebook or call 607-687-4094