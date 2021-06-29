Ridin’ the Rails at the Tioga Historical Society

FROM: The Tioga Historical Society

Music and entertainment group “Ridin’ the Rails” will perform at the Tioga County Historical Society on Saturday, July 10.

The group uses music to tell stories of railroading and times of the past.

There will be two shows, one at 2pm, the next at 3pm. TCHS is hosting this group in conjunction with the current exhibit on display until October 2, “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier.”

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event. See the attachment for more details.

Both attached files are the same, just in different formats.

Thanks and please contact us with any additional questions.

