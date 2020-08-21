Ride for Scleroderma! Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Johnson City

From the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter:

Johnson City, NY— The 1st Annual Ride for Scleroderma will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1

Chrisfield Ave, Johnson City, NY. Registration and check-in start at 9:30 a.m. and the ride begins at

10:30 a.m.



Ride for Scleroderma is an organized event by Team Snider that will raise awareness and funds for

the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter. All funds raised will help provide education and

support services at the same time that they fund research to discover the cause, understand the

mechanism, and overcome scleroderma forever. Ride for Scleroderma includes a lunch stop at Bob’s

BBQ in Homer NY – recognized as the best BBQ in Cortland County and will include raffles.

Registration will be available the morning of the event at the sign-up station near the front of the

building. The Ride registration is $20 per motorcycle, passenger is free. All registered participants

receive a free raffle ticket. Registered participants will need to be a licensed motorcycle operator with proper protective equipment. Prices and menu for lunch stop at Bob’s BBQ can be found at

BobsBarbecue.com.



If unable to attend event donations can be made in honor of Team Snider and mailed to the

Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State office (59 Front Street, Binghamton, New York 13905).

The Ride for Scleroderma is a fundraiser that is in lieu of the Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma

walk efforts of Team Snider. The walk typically is a highlight of June Scleroderma Awareness Month

activities and they raise crucial funding to continue the Scleroderma Foundation mission. For more

information, including a list of other events throughout the Tri-State region, visit

https://www.scleroderma.org/site/SPageNavigator/ts_Walks_2013.html;jsessionid=00000000.app357a?NONCE_TOKEN=A746624C9A61AFED54FB9CB573191AE9#.Xz_nEshKiUl



The Ride for Scleroderma would like to thank our partners: Hellfighters of Upstate New York & Bob’s

BBQ of Homer, NY for helping us raise scleroderma awareness in our community.

For more information on scleroderma and the Scleroderma Foundation / Tri-State, Inc. Chapter, call

(800) 867- 0885 or visit: https://www.scleroderma.org/site/SPageServer/;jsessionid=00000000.app30133b?NONCE_TOKEN=20487619BBEE92E348A57873454EBA5A&pagename=ts_home#.Xz_nQ8hKiUk.

You can also find them on Facebook,

Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.