Richard J. Hoyt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 478 to Mark 100 Year Anniversary

From The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States:

Binghamton, New York – Post Commander Michael Malinovsky announced that July 12, 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of the post, the oldest in Broome County. It was formed by a group of 21 veterans who had served in various conflicts, including the Spanish American War, the Philippine Insurrection, and the first World War.

The post was named in honor of Private Richard J. Hoyt, Company H, 107th Infantry, 27th Division, U.S. Army. Private Hoyt gave his life in the battle that broke the infamous “Hindenberg Line” and was one of the first casualties from the Binghamton area.

Also known as “O’Ryan’s Roughnecks”, the 107th was comprised predominately of New York National Guardsmen.

During the years, the post has had several homes. Initially the club was chartered and met at the Old State Armory on Washington Street in Binghamton. In 1924, the post purchased the Windemere Hotel just down the street, but after two disastrous fires in January of 1927, they returned to the Armory. In 1936, the members purchased a home at 65 Carroll Street, Binghamton, and re-purposed it as a club. Over the years, a two-story structure was built at the rear of the property that contained a hall, and the original home was demolished to create a parking lot. On January 23, 2016, the Carroll Street building suffered a fire, and the post members made the decision to relocate to the present site, which opened in mid-December of that year. Currently, the post has 211 active members.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a nonprofit organization which services veterans and service members. It was founded in 1899 and advocated for sick or wounded veterans and their families. Currently, there are over 1.6 million members with chapters in all 50 states and overseas. The organization was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Administration, national cemetery system, compensation for Vietnam Vets exposed to Agent Orange, and for veterans diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome. Recent victories championed by the VFW for veterans include the passing of the GI Bill for the 21st Century in 2008, and the Veterans Access and Accountability Act of 2014.