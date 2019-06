JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -- Reynolds Road Street Delays from Harry L Drive to Fairview Avenue

Beginning Monday, June 17, 2019 from 7:00pm to 12:00am, Reynolds Road traffic will be cut down to one lane of traffic between Harry L Drive and Fairview Avenue in order to facilitate storm sewer replacement.

Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

If you must use Reynolds Road at this time, please expect small delays.