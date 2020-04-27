Responding To Local Concerns, Reps. Delgado, Katko Call On IRS To Immediately Distribute Remaining Economic Impact Payments and Restore Customer Service

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY— Today, U.S. Representatives Antonio Delgado (NY-19) and John Katko (NY-24) led a bipartisan effort to restore Internal Revenue Service (IRS) customer service operations and ensure Economic Impact Payments (EIPs), administered by the IRS, are efficiently distributed to working families who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Authorized under the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, EIPs were designed to provide direct and immediate relief to working families. However, individuals and families across New York state remain confused and frustrated with the current IRS processes in place, with many experiencing difficulties finding reliable information on the status of their EIPs and tax returns. Currently, IRS telephone service lines and other traditional avenues for assistance are unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To address these concerns, Reps Delgado and Katko urged the IRS to take additional steps to provide direct customer service to taxpayers and ensure Americans receive the relief they have been promised and have access to support.



Reps. Delgado and Katko wrote, “While we are grateful to the IRS for your hard work in creating an online portal for taxpayers to receive updated information on many of your services, further assistance is needed for Americans who lack reliable internet access or have case-specific questions. In the interest of avoiding further challenges in distributing EIPs and tax returns, we ask that you provide additional information regarding steps the IRS will take to ensure that every American has access to your services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we ask that you provide guidance regarding resources that Congress may need to provide as you work to properly implement EIP distribution and adapt routine taxpayer services to the unprecedented challenges facing our nation.”



