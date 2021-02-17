Resources and Incentives Available to People as They Follow Their Career Pathway – NOW ENROLLING

From the Workforce Development Board:

Utica, NY – Workforce Development Board Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Counties’ Career Pathways III program is now accepting new applicants. This program provides financial incentives to residents of Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties that also meet income requirements.

Supportive case management is available to participants as they complete their high school equivalency certificate and/or move on to obtain a certificate or degree that will supply them with the skills needed to become gainfully employed. Credentials range from Customer Service, Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing and the Trades.

Participants are required to meet attendance requirements and pass their credentialing exam or state boards in order to qualify for Career Pathways financial incentives. They are provided with resources to access job developers and employment opportunities. Entry level job skills training is available for participants to prepare them with interview skills, problem solving, interpersonal communication, anger management, email and telephone etiquette and many other topics that will prepare individuals for the workplace environment.

Once employed, case management is still available to support participants and continue to provide resources to help when life’s barriers threaten to disrupt their new schedule. Financial incentives are available for participants who earn at least minimum wage for at least 20 hours/week at their new employment. Case management continues offering support and encouragement as the participant reaches 60 and 120 days of employment where they also earn additional financial incentives for reaching each of these milestones.

Career Pathways III Eligibility falls into three categories:

1. 16-17 yrs. old, head of household with household income within 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.

2. 18-23 yrs. old with household income within 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.

3. 24 and older, on Temporary Assistance with a child residing in the household under the age of 18.

FAMILY SIZE ANNUAL INCOME

1. $25,520

2. $34,480

3. $43,440

4. $52,400

5. $61,360

For each additional family member add $8,960

(06/01/20-05/31/21 200% Federal Poverty Guideline)

Participants must reside in Herkimer, Oneida or Otsego county. Contact Mary Kris Smith, Program Director (315)798-5530 or via email mksmith@working-solutions.org to apply or learn more about this program.