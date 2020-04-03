Resiliency toolkit for Broome County businesses: helping businesses impacted by COVID-19

From The Agency Broome County IDA/LDC:

In a recent survey to local businesses conducted by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, they found that the greatest need for the moment is a centralized source for information related to COVID-19 assistance. The Leadership Alliance (Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and The Agency) released a Resiliency Toolkit for Broome County Businesses to provide a comprehensive guide to aid businesses in navigating this crisis. Find Toolkit Here

The Leadership Alliance will host a free webinar to walk attendees through the toolkit and the help available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. In addition, invited panelists, including: SBDC, ESD, The Agency, Binghamton LDC, United Way and Department of Labor, will give a 5 minute overview of their available resources. Monday Apr 6, 2020

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

An interactive Q&A will follow.

The event will cap at 100 attendees but a recording will be provided after the webinar. Register HERE