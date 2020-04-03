Resiliency toolkit for Broome County businesses: helping businesses impacted by COVID-19

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From The Agency Broome County IDA/LDC:

In a recent survey to local businesses conducted by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, they found that the greatest need for the moment is a centralized source for information related to COVID-19 assistance. The Leadership Alliance (Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and The Agency) released a Resiliency Toolkit for Broome County Businesses to provide a comprehensive guide to aid businesses in navigating this crisis.  Find Toolkit Here

The Leadership Alliance will host a free webinar to walk attendees through the toolkit and the help available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. In addition, invited panelists, including: SBDC, ESD, The Agency, Binghamton LDC, United Way and Department of Labor, will give a 5 minute overview of their available resources. Monday Apr 6, 2020
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 

An interactive Q&A will follow.

The event will cap at 100 attendees but a recording will be provided after the webinar. Register HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News