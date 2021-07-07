Rescue Mission to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

From The Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, N.Y. has announced that all full and part-time Rescue Mission employees and new hires will receive no less than $15 per hour as a starting wage. The new wage guarantees begin on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

After the Rescue Mission’s Thrifty Shopper stores were closed in 2020 for 67 days due to COVID-19 lockdowns, sales have rebounded and the demand for thrifted items has significantly increased. The additional revenue generated from the sales at the Thrifty Shopper stores has allowed the Rescue Mission to not only fund its programs, but enable the organization to implement the wage increase, ahead of the New York State scheduled mandated minimum wage increases.

“For over 134 years, the Rescue Mission has served as the social safety net of Syracuse and the Greater Upstate New York region, protecting the most vulnerable in our communities” says Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg. “We are proud to also be able to ensure that our essential staff are also provided for via a living wage and strong benefits.”

The Rescue Mission has over 50 open positions for all backgrounds and skill levels – from warehouse and retail to truck drivers, case managers, IT and finance. CEO Dan Sieburg says, “Raising our minimum wage allows the Rescue Mission to stay competitive with the talent in our communities, while simultaneously rewarding and thanking our essential workers for their dedication to putting love into action.”