Reports of Arrest Warrant Scam in our area

From The Broome County Sheriff’s Office:
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scams in our area. Victims are contacted by someone claiming they work for the IRS, FBI or another law enforcement agency. Victims are told that there is a warrant for their arrest and directed to send money to satisfy the warrant.
Victims are directed to send money through prepaid cards, gift cards, Bitcoin or electronic transfer.
Some scams ‘spoof’ their telephone number utilizing a telephone number currently in use by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.
If you are contacted about an outstanding warrant, please verify the warrant with your local police agency. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will never request money regarding a warrant. If you receive one of these suspicious calls, simply hang up and do not provide the caller with any personal information.