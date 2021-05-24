Rep. Delgado Votes to Establish Independent, Bipartisan Commission to Examine 1/6 Capitol Attack

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined Republicans and Democrats to vote for legislation to establish an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes, and security findings relating to the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

“January 6th was a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol and an assault on our democracy. The American people – especially the families of brave Capitol Police Officers who were grievously injured in the line of duty and lost their lives – deserve answers and accountability,” said Rep. Delgado. “Today, I voted to support bipartisan legislation to create an independent commission to deliver answers, improve Capitol security, and ensure the events of January 6th can never happen again.”

Bipartisan leadership of the House Homeland Security Committee reached an agreement on an independent and impartial commission to investigate the attack and recommend improvements to Capitol security. This Commission closely mirrors the 9/11 Commission and has the endorsement of the bipartisan 9/11 Commission Chairs, Governor Tom Kean, and Congressman Lee Hamilton.

“We very strongly urge House Members to support H.R. 3233, the bipartisan National Commission to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Complex,” said Governor Kean and Congressman Hamilton. “The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in the history of our country. Americans deserve an objective and an accurate account of what happened. As we did in the wake of September 11, it’s time to set aside partisan politics and come together as Americans in common pursuit of truth and justice.”

The Commission will be required to issue a final report with findings regarding the facts and causes of the attack, along with recommendations to prevent future attacks on our democratic institutions, by December 31, 2021.