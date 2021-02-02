Rep. Delgado to Hold Town Hall on Wednesday Night

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday, February 3 at 6:00 PM. During the event, Rep. Antonio Delgado will provide a brief overview of his work at the federal level to advocate for our region, including the status of ongoing negotiations over COVID-19 relief legislation, and answer questions from members of the community. NY-19 residents are invited to submit questions or concerns here and tune into the Congressman’s official Facebook page to watch the town hall live.

“Listening to your hopes and concerns is the foundation of my legislative agenda,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “I’m looking forward to answering your questions and giving you an update on my work to fight for NY-19 families, small businesses, farmers, and veterans. From protecting rural hospitals to delivering COVID-19 relief to local governments to investing in rural infrastructure like broadband, I will keep fighting to improve NY-19 lives and livelihoods.”

Details for Rep. Antonio Delgado’s Facebook Live Town Hall can be found below:

Facebook Live Town Hall with Rep. Antonio Delgado

Wednesday, February 3

6:00 PM

Broadcast: Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado

Throughout his first term, Rep. Antonio Delgado has held 50 town halls, including 35 in-person events, and 15 virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain accessible to the district while respecting social distancing measures.