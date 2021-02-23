Rep. Delgado to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday Night

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado

RHINEBECK, NY – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) will hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday, February 24 at 6:15 PM. Rep. Antonio Delgado will provide a brief overview of his work at the federal level, including the House’s COVID-19 relief package, which would deliver an estimated total of more than $400 million in direct federal funding to counties, towns, and villages across New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Congressman will also answer questions from members of the community. NY-19 residents can dial (855) 905-3295 to join the town hall or listen in via Rep. Antonio Delgado’s official Facebook page.

“I hope you’ll join me on Wednesday night to ask questions and hear about Congress’s latest COVID-19 package,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “From local government funding and stimulus checks to dollars for struggling restaurants and relief for farmers — this proposal provides for the American people. I am looking forward to listening to your hopes, concerns, and thoughts on COVID-19, economic recovery, and more.”

Details for Rep. Antonio Delgado’s Telephone Town Hall can be found below:

Telephone Town Hall with Rep. Antonio Delgado

Wednesday, February 24

6:15 PM

Phone Dial-In: (855) 905-3295

Broadcast: Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado

Rep. Antonio Delgado has held 51 town halls, including 35 in-person events, and 16 virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain accessible to the district while respecting social distancing measures.