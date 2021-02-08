Rep. Delgado to Hold COVID-19 Small Business Webinar Tuesday

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Tuesday, February 9 at 6:00 PM, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) will hold a COVID-19 small business webinar on Facebook Live with Small Business Administration (SBA) and Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) representatives. Congressman Delgado will be joined by the Upstate New York Branch Manager for the U.S SBA, Jeffery Boyce. Mr. Boyce also serves as SBA’s Project Officer for the New York State SBDC network. Also joining the event is Dr. Arnaldo Sehwerert, the Regional Director of the Mid-Hudson SBDC. The webinar will focus on recent changes to SBA programs for small businesses and provide resources on how businesses can apply for these programs.

Details on the webinar can be found below:

COVID-19 Small Business Webinar:

Tuesday, February 9

6:00 PM

Facebook Event

Click here to submit a question