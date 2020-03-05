Rep. Delgado Statement on Supplemental Legislation to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) released the following statement on the bipartisan legislation passed by the House today to support public health efforts to address COVID-19.

“Today, the House took decisive, bipartisan action to prepare our country for the spread of COVID-19. This legislative package includes important new funding that supports our public health officials and first responders. It is clear that the coronavirus requires an effective, coordinated, and comprehensive government-wide response. This is the first of many actions we must take to prepare for the spread of COVID-19,” said Rep. Delgado.

The bipartisan legislation passed by the House today includes:

  • More than $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics;
  • $2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness, and response, $950 million of which supports state & local health agencies;
  • Nearly $1 billion for procurement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, to support healthcare preparedness and Community Health Centers, and to improve medical surge capacity;
  • $61 million to facilitate the development and review of medical countermeasures, devices, therapies, and vaccines, and to help mitigate potential supply chain interruptions;
  • $1.25 billion to address the coronavirus abroad to help keep Americans safe at home; and
  • Allows for low-interest loans to affected small businesses, to help cushion the economic blow of COVID-19.

The emergency supplemental also contains other strong provisions to ensure a full response. The bill:

  • Allows seniors to access telemedicine services for coronavirus treatment;
  • Ensures state and local governments are reimbursed for costs incurred while assisting the federal response.

