Rep. Delgado Slams FCC Attempts to Leave New York Out of Additional Rural Broadband Funding

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—On May 14, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) and Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21) wrote to the Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai highlighting their concerns that the Charter merger could mean fewer Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) funds going to New York State. Since this letter, the FCC announced they will grant Charter Communications’ request to exclude 2,127 census blocks from RDOF funding. In response to this news, Rep. Delgado released the following statement.

“At every turn New York has had to fight to be included in vital rural broadband funding through the FCC’s RDOF program. The news that more than 2,000 census blocks will be excluded from these funds once again leaves our upstate communities behind and furthers the digital divide. I urge the FCC to reconsider this decision and allow our upstate communities the opportunity to apply for these funds,” said Delgado.

Earlier this year, Rep. Delgado worked to make sure New York was eligible for RDOF funding of up to $20.4 billion to expand broadband in unserved rural areas. The initial RDOF Order, published in January 2020, excluded all of New York from being eligible for Phase 1 of RDOF ($16 billion). The Congressman led his colleagues in the New York delegation demanding that the FCC reverse this exemption, which resulted in a change in the Order to allow New York to participate in RDOF. Delgado continues to monitor the progress of the RDOF rollout, most recently inquiring after Charter Communication’s request for RDOF funding to be withheld in census blocks where they are obligated to build out service as part of their merger agreement.

Rep. Delgado’s full letter to the FCC can be found here