Rep. Delgado Selected Chair of House Agriculture Subcommittee

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) was selected to serve as the Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit (CEEC). The CEEC Subcommittee oversees all policies relating to commodity exchanges, agricultural credit, rural development, energy, and rural electrification.

“The CEEC Subcommittee focuses on the issues that matter most to communities throughout my rural district — broadband expansion, infrastructure revitalization, renewable energy production, and rural economic development and loan programs,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “I am honored to serve as the Chairman of CEEC and look forward to advocating for farmers and producers in NY-19 and across the United States. This Subcommittee is the first legislative step to delivering solutions and support that transform the lives and livelihoods of our rural communities — I’m ready to get to work.”

“After chairing the CEEC Subcommittee myself for many years, I am more than happy to see the Chairmanship go into the capable hands of Congressman Antonio Delgado,” said Chairman David Scott. “He has proven that the issues of this Subcommittee are of the utmost importance to him and I look forward to his leadership in the 117th Congress.”

“We congratulate Rep. Delgado on his reappointment to the House Agriculture Committee and in particular on being selected by his peers to serve as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit,” said Jim Mulhern, President and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation. “Congressman Delgado has been an effective advocate for Upstate New York dairy farmers during his tenure on the committee on issues ranging from farm policy to trade to ag labor. We look forward to working with him in his new role to enhance the renewable energy opportunities available to dairy farmers, especially as the dairy sector works to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero.”

“As we work to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the policies of the CEEC Subcommittee are critical to our farms and food businesses in the Hudson Valley and rural communities across our nation,” said Todd Erling, Executive Director of the Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation. “We look forward to the opportunities that will be created as Rep. Delgado Chairs the CEEC in supporting the rebuilding of rural communities by prioritizing issues from economic development to infrastructure and energy. Leadership and action of the CEEC will cultivate growth for our farms and rural communities to prosper.”