Rep. Delgado Secures Investment in House-Passed Funding Package to Expand Central Catskill Child Care

From U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined local leaders, state representatives, and the MARK Project to announce a $100,000 investment to expand child care in the Central Catskill region. Last month, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 4502, a package of seven appropriations bills funding various federal agencies for Fiscal Year 2022. Within the legislation, Rep. Delgado secured funding to create a child care center that serves 20-30 children, with room for expansion.

The MARK Project submitted a request to Rep. Delgado’s office, who successfully advocated to secure funding in House-passed appropriations legislation.

“It is an honor to secure this investment and help expand child care in the Central Catskill region,” said Rep. Delgado. “As we work to jump-start our economy, the lack of child care is holding communities back and limiting the pool of job applicants. Thanks to the MARK Project and House passage of funding for this project, we are one step closer to delivering care options that will support families and boost our local economies. I will continue doing everything I can in Congress to ensure that every parent, across New York’s 19th Congressional District, has accessible, affordable, and quality child care.”

“Investing in childcare infrastructure is key to supporting families and workforce development. We are deeply appreciative of Congressman Delgado’s support as we work to address such a vital need in our community. We are excited to announce we are in the process of finalizing lease terms to develop a certified childcare in Arkville that will provide quality, safe and affordable childcare,” said Katie Camillone, Executive Director, MARK Project, Inc.

Senator Peter Oberacker (NY-51) said, “One of the most stressful concerns working parents deal with is finding safe and affordable child care. As we make every effort to rebound from the COVID pandemic and get more people back to work, this new childcare center will be a true lifeline. The center will fill a demonstrated need, provide peace of mind for parents, and enhance our local economy. This is yet another example of how lucky we are in this region to have the MARK Project and the caring, thoughtful individuals who comprise this key community organization. I also want to thank Rep. Delgado for his continued partnership and advocacy for the needs of our region.”

“As parents increasingly return to their offices and workplaces and transition away from remote work, providing children with appropriate care during the day, staffed by qualified professionals, will be essential for facilitating our state’s economic recovery. Childcare centers like this are businesses our community really needs, so I thank those who organized this effort at the MARK Project for working to make affordable childcare a reality for many families within our community,” said Assemblyman Chris Tague.