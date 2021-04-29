Rep. Delgado Responds to President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress:

“The American Rescue Plan delivered unprecedented relief to families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, students, local governments, and more. Under this historic legislation, our nation has experienced unprecedented job growth and economic recovery. When we invest in American families and workers, the American economy soars.

From the Paycheck Protection Program to stimulus checks, relief programs have kept Main Streets open for business and helped parents put food on the table. Vaccine distribution funding has gotten over 200 million shots into Americans’ arms. I am honored and humbled that the American Rescue Plan includes my Direct Support for Communities Act funding formula to deliver $130.2 billion directly to counties, cities, towns, and villages across the United States.

President Biden made clear tonight that it is not enough to return our country to pre-pandemic times — we must continue to make bold and comprehensive investments in our communities. Far too many upstate residents lack access to a reliable and affordable internet connection. Parents cannot afford quality child care. Climate change threatens the air we breathe. Our local bridges and roads are crumbling. All of these challenges are an opportunity to rebuild, create jobs, and enable upward mobility for all.

The past 100 days have been productive, but there is still is much to do. We cannot let up — New York’s 19th Congressional District deserves sustained support and innovative investment that meets this once-in-a-generation moment.”