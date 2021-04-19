Rep. Delgado Releases 100 Days Report In First 100 Days of 117th Congress

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) released a 100 Days Report highlighting his work to deliver for New York’s 19th Congressional District. This week marks the 100th day of the historic 117th Congress. Over the past 100 days, Rep. Delgado has:

Secured over $400 Million for NY-19 local governments via his Direct Support for Communities Act funding formula

Recovered $253,000 for NY-19 families from the federal government

Been selected Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit

Visited all 11 counties in NY-19

Held 4 town halls

Held 5 NY-19 Advisory Committee meetings

Attended 150+ meetings and virtual visits

Introduced 13 bills/amendments

Passed 5 bills/amendments through the House of Representatives

Had 2 bills/amendments signed into law

Sent 36,749 constituent responses

Closed 325 constituent cases

Launched the bipartisan Delaware River Watershed Caucus

In his report, Rep. Delgado writes:

“The past 100 days have been filled with struggle, grief, and profound loss. As a community and nation, we saw darkness. But we are finally beginning to see the light.

In mid-March, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law. Since then, hundreds of thousands of upstate residents have received their vaccinations. Millions of Americans have gotten their stimulus checks. Small businesses are reopening. Job growth is rising. Students are returning to their classrooms.

I was proud to play an instrumental role in the passage of this historic legislation. My Direct Support for Communities Act funding formula, included in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver $130.2 billion to local governments across the United States — including over $400 million to New York’s 19th Congressional District.

In addition to the American Rescue Plan, I’ve been working hard to improve the lives and livelihoods of upstate folks. I introduced legislation to deliver affordable health care, support our farmers, improve broadband access, address the opioid crisis, and more.

As we recover from COVID-19 and begin to rebuild, I’ll will keep working to deliver investment in our communities through infrastructure and job creation. I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy, and I am looking forward to connecting with you all in person soon.”