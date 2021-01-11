Rep. Delgado Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) received the second and final dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After his vaccination, Rep. Delgado released the following statement:

“With full confidence in the science and following the advice of public health officials, today I received the second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA, medical professionals, and a New York State independent advisory task force are safe and critical tools to end this pandemic and return to normal life. Unfortunately, misinformation around its safety and side effects has large segments of Americans – including minority and rural populations and frontline workers – reluctant to be vaccinated. As elected officials, it is our job to make sure our communities know the truth. When I urge people to get vaccinated, I want them to know that I’ve done it myself.”