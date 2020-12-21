Rep. Delgado Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

From the office of Congressman Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After his vaccination, Rep. Delgado released the following statement:



“Following the advice of public health officials, I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the weeks and months ahead, I encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated to do so as we look to protect each other and save lives,” said Rep. Delgado. “While I have received the first dose of the vaccine, I will continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash my hands frequently. It is incumbent upon all of us to follow the advice of medical professionals to slow the spread of COVID-19.”