Rep. Delgado Meets with NY-19 Advisory Committees, Launches District-Wide Survey on Priorities

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—This week, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) met with his four bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees focused on Small Business, Agriculture, Veterans Affairs, and Health Care to hear from folks all across the district about their priorities in preparation for the 117th Congress. In addition to these meetings, the Congressman launched a district-wide survey to ask his constituents in all eleven counties about what they would like to see Congress focus on in the coming months. Members of the community can take the survey here.

“As I prepare to return to Washington next week, it is critically important that I hear from folks all across our district about the priorities most important to them and their families. This week, I met with my Small Business, Agriculture, Veterans Affairs and Health Care Advisory Committees to understand what folks are experiencing on the ground in their given fields, and discuss how I can best advocate at the federal level for their needs and interests,” said Rep. Delgado. “In addition to these conversations, I am launching a district-wide priorities survey to hear from our community. I encourage everyone in NY-19 to complete this survey and let me know what you would like to see Congress focus on next year. Conversations with folks here at home continue to inform my work to advocate for everyone in our district, irrespective of party affiliation.”

Last year, Rep. Delgado announced the membership of his four bipartisan, locally-based in-district advisory committees focused on priorities important to upstate New York including Small Business, Health Care, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture. The Congressman has met with these committees throughout his first term to gather input from community leaders about what they’re hearing and experiencing on the ground, and how he can best advocate for their interests in Congress.