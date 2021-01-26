Rep. Delgado Launches “Valentines for Veterans and Vaccinators” Program

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) launched the “Valentines for Veterans and Vaccinators” program. This is the third year that Rep. Antonio Delgado has hosted the “Valentines for Veterans” program. This year, cards will also be delivered to frontline workers who are helping administer COVID-19 vaccines.

NY-19 residents are invited to mail Valentine cards in an envelope to the Congressman’s Kingston office, care of “Valentines for Veterans and Vaccinators,” 256 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY 12401. Cards will be accepted until February 5th, then distributed to local Veterans and vaccinators.

VIDEO announcing “Valentines for Veterans and Vaccinators” Program

“The Valentines for Veterans and Vaccinators program is about showing love and support to those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect us,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “We are facing dark times, but together, united and with compassion guiding us, we can get through the coronavirus crisis. I am looking forward to seeing all the beautiful and thoughtful Valentines that will lift the spirits of our brave Veterans and selfless vaccinators.”

Please call 845-443-2930 with any questions.