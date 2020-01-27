Rep. Delgado Launches Second Year of “Valentines for Veterans” Program

From the office of Rep. Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) launched the second year of his 19th Congressional District “Valentines for Veterans” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to local veterans.

Constituents of all ages are encouraged to participate by dropping off or mailing cards to Delgado’s Kingston office at 256 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, New York. The deadline for submissions is February 13, 2020.

“We must always honor and cherish our veterans and their profound commitment to our values as a nation,” said Rep. Delgado. “A personal, handwritten card is a much-appreciated way to say thank you to those who have bravely served our country. I’m excited to kick off our second year of Valentines for Veterans to allow more upstate residents the opportunity to thank our veterans with a personalized card. I look forward to delivering these messages to our nation’s heroes.”

Representative Delgado’s Kingston Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Constituents can also deliver cards during any upcoming mobile office hours. Please call the Kingston Office at (845) 443-2930 with any questions.