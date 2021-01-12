Rep. Delgado Joins in Introducing an Article of Impeachment

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) helped introduce an article of impeachment against President Trump, citing incitement of insurrection. The article of impeachment, authored by Reps. Cicilline, Raskin, and Lieu, has been co-sponsored by over 200 Representatives.

“On January 6, the President incited a violent insurrection of the Capitol while Congress sought to uphold its constitutional duty to certify election results,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “Today, I joined more than 200 of my colleagues in introducing an article of impeachment against President Trump. Protecting our democracy from ongoing threats requires swift action.”

You can read the full article of impeachment text here.