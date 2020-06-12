Rep. Delgado Joins Bipartisan Call to the SBA on Issues Within COVID-19 Relief EIDL Program

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—This week, Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined a bipartisan group of committee members in a letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA) seeking more information regarding issues within the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and emergency advance program, as it was extended by Congress to provide immediate relief for small businesses struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Rep. Delgado led a bipartisan effort urging the SBA to include small farmers in the EIDL program, and reopen their application portal for agricultural operations.

“Small businesses across the country who are struggling to keep their doors open turned to SBA for economic relief during these uncertain times,” wrote the lawmakers. “Much to their chagrin, they were met with additional uncertainty stemming from delayed approvals, lack of communication, and lack of transparency with the implementation of the EIDL program. It is vital that SBA improve its management of the program and provide regular, timely, and detailed updates to Congress in order to ensure the program is being operated effectively for the 30 million small businesses across the country.”

The letter was signed by both Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez and Ranking Member Steve Chabot, as well as Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (AL-AS), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), Rep. Ross Spano (R-FL), Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), Rep. David Joyce (R-PA), Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA), Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).

The full letter can be read here