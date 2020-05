From the office of Governor Cuomo:

As New York State begins to reopen under Governor Cuomo’s NY Forward plan, the horticulture industry, which includes greenhouse operations, nurseries, sod farms, and arborists, has been deemed as an essential service and these businesses are now permitted to resume business statewide, in all regions. In addition, landscaping businesses can continue to operate statewide, and permissible activities have been expanded to include the care and planting of grasses, sod, plants, shrubs, and trees and the mulching, trimming, and removal of these items. These businesses, which are considered low-risk, must create a plan to reopen safely using guidance from the Non-Food Related Agriculture Summary Guidelines to protect public health.