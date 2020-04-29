Rep. Delgado Holds Sixth Weekly Telephone Town Hall Focused on Coronavirus Response in NY-19

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – On Friday, April 24, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) held his sixth telephone town hall focused on responding to the coronavirus pandemic and providing resources available to the community during this difficult time. After holding 35 in-person town halls, Rep. Delgado announced he will hold telephone town halls every week during the COVID-19 health emergency to hear from the community, answer questions, and connect folks with resources and local experts.

Rep. Delgado’s sixth telephone town hall was held hours after the most recent bipartisan legislation to support our nation’s response to the coronavirus was signed into law. The town hall featured panelists from across NY-19 including Greene County Legislature Chairman Pat Linger, Schoharie County Director of Public Health Dr. Amy Gildemeister, and Upstate New York Branch Manager at the Small Business Administration Jeff Boyce. The Congressman and panelists answered questions about the emergency legislation, including provisions Rep. Delgado championed to support family farmers, funding to assist small businesses and sole proprietors, accessing unemployment insurance, health and wellness guidelines for the coming months, and the urgent need to include funding for state and local governments in future legislation.

Below is an audio file of the telephone town hall, as well as a list of the panelists. Congressman Delgado will continue to hold telephone town halls to connect with the community and hear folks’ concerns throughout this unprecedented health emergency.

Click here to listen to the full audio from Rep. Delgado sixth weekly telephone town hall.

Panelists from Friday’s town hall included: