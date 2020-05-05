Rep. Delgado Holds Seventh Telephone Town Hall on Coronavirus

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—On Friday, May 1, Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) held his seventh telephone town hall focused on hearing from the community about their experiences with the coronavirus and accessing federal resources. The Congressman continues to hold these forums to support community conversation and remain accessible to all eleven counties in NY-19 while respecting social distancing measures. After holding 35 in-person town halls, Rep. Delgado has committed to holding telephone town halls every week during the COVID-19 health emergency.

Rep. Delgado’s seventh telephone town hall focused on a variety of topics as the community responds to the coronavirus pandemic. The town hall featured panelists Michelle Catan from the Small Business Development Center and Sullivan County Director of Public Health Nancy McGraw. The Congressman and panelists answered questions relating to the coronavirus including funding to assist small businesses and sole proprietors, health and wellness guidelines for the coming months, and the urgent need to include funding for state and local governments in future legislation.

Below is an audio file of the telephone town hall, as well as a list of the panelists. Congressman Delgado will continue to hold telephone town halls to connect with the community and hear folks’ concerns throughout this unprecedented health emergency.

Click here to listen to the full audio from Rep. Delgado’s seventh weekly telephone town hall.

Panelists from Friday’s town hall included: