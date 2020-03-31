Rep. Delgado Holds Second Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19 with More Than 13,000 Listeners Across NY-19

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – On Friday, March 27, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado held his second telephone town hall focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in upstate New York. After holding 35 in-person town halls since being sworn in, to respect social distancing measures, last week Rep. Delgado announced weekly telephone town halls during the coronavirus public health emergency. Rep. Delgado’s first telephone town hall was held on Friday, March 20.

Rep. Delgado’s second town hall featured panelists including New York State Assemblyman Jake Ashby, leaders in the small business community and health experts, all of whom provided additional information in response to questions. Community questions focused on the just-signed bipartisan CAREs Act—including the Congressman’s measures to support small businesses and family farms, the importance of enacting the Defense Production Act to increase medical supplies and PPE for health care workers, expanding access to COVID-19 testing, and accessing unemployment insurance.

Below is a copy of the audio file of the telephone town hall, as well as a list of the panelists and contributors. Congressman Delgado will continue to hold telephone town halls to connect with the community and hear folks’ concerns throughout this unprecedented health emergency.

Click here to listen to the full audio of Rep. Delgado’s telephone town hall.

Panelists included: