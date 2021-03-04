Rep. Delgado Holds Local Government Funding Roundtable with 100+ Local Officials

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – This morning, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) held a virtual roundtable attended by more than 100 upstate officials to discuss COVID-19 aid for local governments included in the latest COVID-19 rescue package. Last week, the House voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, which included a provision introduced by Rep. Delgado that delivers $130.2 billion to local governments across the United States. Rep. Delgado’s formula will bring over $400 million directly to local governments in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

“For an entire year, local officials across New York’s 19th Congressional District have worked around-the-clock to protect their communities without a dime of direct federal relief,” said Rep. Delgado. “I am honored and humbled to have worked to secure an estimated $400 million in direct funding for our counties, towns, and villages in NY-19 via the House-passed American Rescue Plan. The Senate must pass this legislation with my local government funding formula to deliver long overdue relief.”

During the roundtable, the Congressman answered questions about funding timelines, allowable uses of funds, potential restrictions on aid, and estimated passage of the American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Delgado took questions from:

Mayor Gary Herzig (Oneonta, Otsego County)

Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling (New Lebanon, Columbia County)

County Manager Joshua Potosek (Sullivan County)

Supervisor Frederick Pizzuto (Town of Lloyd, Ulster County)

Chairman Patrick Linger (Greene County Legislature)

Mayor Bryan Moore (Village of Deposit, Broome/Delaware County)

Supervisor Jerry Vernold (Town of Hancock, Delaware County)

Under Rep. Delgado’s funding formula, and according to House Committee on Oversight estimates, NY-19 towns and villages would get over $160 million in relief. Additionally, NY-19 counties would receive an estimated:

Broome County: $36,000,000

Columbia County: $12,000,000

Delaware County: $9,000,000

Dutchess County: $57,000,000

Greene County: $9,000,000

Montgomery County: $10,000,000

Otsego County: $12,000,000

Rensselaer County: $31,000,000

Schoharie County: $6,000,000

Sullivan County: $15,000,000

Ulster County: $34,000,000

Click Here for local funding estimates for states, counties, cities, towns, and villages.

Click Here for a breakdown of Rep. Antonio Delgado’s local funding formula.

Click Here for a summary of the American Rescue Plan.