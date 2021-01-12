Rep. Delgado Encourages NY-19 Small Businesses to Apply for Re-Opened Paycheck Protection Program COVID-19 Relief Assistance

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – This week, the Small Business Administration (SBA) will re-open the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for new and certain existing borrowers. Congress’s bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation included $284 billion in additional PPP funding and Representative Antonio Delgado’s provision allowing the hardest hit small businesses to apply for new and second-round forgivable PPP loans.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has helped over 9,100 small businesses in New York’s 19th Congressional District keep the lights on and retain 73,000 employees,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “After conversations with NY-19 residents, I introduced legislation to authorize new and second-round PPP funding to the hardest hit small businesses. I am proud that my bill was included in Congress’s recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief package and is now helping provide critical funds to small businesses across our district. I encourage business owners who need support to apply for PPP funding as soon as possible.”

Business owners who are looking for more information on the program or have questions on how to apply should visit the SBA website here. Businesses can find contact information for local SBA representatives here.

As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, Rep. Delgado has worked to elevate the voices of small businesses across New York’s 19th Congressional District during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Delgado’s legislation, the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act, which would allow smaller businesses to receive new and second-round forgivable PPP loans, was included in Congress’s most recent bipartisan COVID-19 package. The package also builds on Rep. Delgado’s Small Business Repayment Relief Act, which was signed into law as part of the bipartisan CARES Act. Rep. Delgado’s original bill provided $17 billion for six months of automatic loan repayment for small businesses. This package includes $3.5 billion to extend this debt relief for all eligible loans for three months and provides an additional five months of relief to small businesses in industries hardest hit by the pandemic. In September, Rep. Delgado introduced the Small Business Debt Relief Extension Act to automatically extend repayment measures for qualified SBA loans.