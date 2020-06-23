Rep. Delgado Earns Second Recognition from Chamber of Commerce Highlighting Work for Small Business Community

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) as a recipient of their annual Spirit of Enterprise Award for his bipartisan legislative work promoting business and commonsense governing over the past year. Today’s recognition comes two weeks after Rep. Delgado earned the Chamber’s inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.



According to the Chamber of Commerce, “Spirit of Enterprise” awardees are Members who support “key pro-free enterprise, pro-economic growth, and pro-jobs votes.”



“In my first year in Congress, I’ve worked to find legislative solutions to support upstate New York’s small businesses owners and the self-employed. Today, as our local economies face increasing economic uncertainty, I am more committed than ever to finding common ground and bipartisan solutions that support job growth,” said Rep. Delgado. “I am honored to receive the ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ award from the Chamber of Commerce, and look forward to continuing to work with them and local Chambers of Commerce across upstate on legislation to support economic growth all throughout NY19.”



“In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth,” said Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system. I’m proud to recognize these 259 Members of Congress for their commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on Main Streets across the nation.”



The 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award recognizes work done by a Member of Congress between January 2019 and January 2020. Since his first day of office in January 2019, as a member of the House Small Business Committee, Rep. Delgado has worked to amplify the voice of business owners from NY-19 and draft legislation to grow upstate New York’s local economy, cut government red tape to help small businesses, and give business owners the tools they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Earlier this month, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with their inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award recognizes members of Congress who in their actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives. This year’s award was given to twenty members of the House of Representatives and ten Senators.