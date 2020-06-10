Rep. Delgado Earns Inaugural Chamber of Commerce Award for Bipartisanship

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with their inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award recognizes members of Congress who in their actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives. This year’s award was given to twenty members of the House of Representatives and ten Senators.

“As our small businesses manage through a deeply difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that our elected officials seek common ground and work on a bipartisan basis to support the engines of our local economies. I am grateful for this recognition by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and I will continue to do all I can to take a solutions-oriented approach grounded in building consensus across party lines,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado, member of the House Small Business Committee.



“Now more than ever, our nation needs elected leaders with the courage to pursue common ground and bold, bipartisan solutions to America’s greatest challenges,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “These awards honor the deserving members of Congress that are forging common-sense sense solutions, working across the aisle, to enact lasting and meaningful reforms. In the days ahead, Congress must work together and support our nation’s free enterprise principles that will help bring our economy back to strength and put our people back to work. Last year, the U.S. Chamber pledged to heighten our focus and reward bipartisan leadership and constructive governing, and we are now making good on that promise today.”



“Congressman Delgado has been a tireless worker on behalf of small businesses, agricultural businesses and our communities, including his efforts to bring broadband internet service to every household. He has had great success in advancing legislation and initiatives by reaching out to colleagues from both parties to get things done. His close working relationship with our state representatives from both parties has fostered a productive environment for action on numerous issues. We applaud and congratulate Congressman Delgado on receiving this recognition for his bipartisan approach to getting things done and not allowing party affiliation to get in the way of delivering positive change to our county and our communities,” said Greene County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Friedman.

Ray Pucci, Delaware Chamber of Commerce President said, “Rep. Antonio Delgado has been a hard-working and active advocate for small businesses across Delaware County throughout his time in Congress. This recognition by the U.S. Chamber is a testament to his commitment to work with colleagues from across the aisle and champion bipartisan solutions that give small businesses the tools they need to succeed in rural communities. Last month, the Delaware Chamber was proud to partner with Rep. Delgado for a small business focused town hall to ensure our business community is heard in Washington.”

Barbara Ann Heegan, President & CEO of The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce stated, “Congratulations to Congressman Delgado for this great honor. America needs pragmatic leadership, bipartisan collaboration, and constructive governing now more than ever and the businesses in Otsego County are grateful for Congressman Delgado outstanding leadership and for always listening to the needs of business.”

Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Ward Todd said, “The Ulster Chamber would like to congratulate Congressman Delgado on his selection as a recipient of the new Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. At a time when political divisiveness is rampant in our country, it is refreshing to witness lawmakers of both parties who can agree to work together for the common good.”



“Our regional business community is truly fortunate to have a staunch advocate like Congressman Delgado and we applaud him for this well-deserved recognition,” said Kate Manley, President of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Not just during the COVID-19 crisis but throughout his entire term, Congressman Delgado has taken the time to listen to the needs of our membership on multiple occasions, and has supported subsequent legislation that directly addresses their concerns.”

Background on The Jefferson–Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship



Since the days of Jefferson and Hamilton, America has benefitted from leaders who found ways to work together despite their differences. The Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship recognizes those members of Congress who in their actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives.



This award is earned by the 10 top scoring senators and 20 top scoring members of Congress, apportioned by party. Rating is based on the number of bills — except those formally opposed by the Chamber — a Member cosponsors introduced by a Member of the opposite party. Similar to Leadership, the Bipartisanship component is calculated on a ranking relative to a Member’s performance compared to members of their own party. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) earned a 97%, and a full list of recipients can be found here.