Rep. Delgado Earns Chamber of Commerce Award for Bipartisanship for Second Year in a Row

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with its Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship for his work during the 116th Congress. The award recognizes members of Congress who, in their actions, have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives. This is Rep. Delgado’s second time receiving the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.

“We must work together as Democrats and Republicans to deliver bold solutions and secure a better tomorrow for folks in New York’s 19th Congressional District and across the country,” said Rep. Delgado. “I am honored to once again receive the U.S. Chamber’s Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. It is more important than ever that our elected officials seek common ground and work on a bipartisan basis.”

“These awards recognize members of Congress who demonstrated a commitment to advancing bipartisan solutions that address our nation’s problems and move our economy forward,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark. “In a time of intense polarization and gridlock, Congressman Delgado’s record of working across the aisle is to be commended.”

Background on The Jefferson–Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship

Since the days of Jefferson and Hamilton, America has benefitted from leaders who found ways to work together despite their differences. The Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship recognizes those members of Congress who in their actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives.

This award is earned by the 10 top scoring senators and 20 top scoring members of Congress, apportioned by party. Rating is based on the number of bills — except those formally opposed by the Chamber — a Member cosponsors introduced by a Member of the opposite party. Similar to Leadership, the Bipartisanship component is calculated on a ranking relative to a Member’s performance compared to members of their own party. Rep. Antonio Delgado earned a 98%.