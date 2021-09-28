Rep. Delgado Delivers $1.6 Million to Connect Upstate Students with Internet

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) secured $1.6 million to help five upstate schools connect to broadband. Schools in Hoosick Falls, Highland, New Paltz, Eldred, and Canajoharie have received grants from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund. This funding can be used to purchase devices and help end the digital divide. Rep. Delgado voted to create this fund via the American Rescue Plan.

Interested applicants can still seek program funding starting on September 28. Click here to learn more and apply.

“Every student should have reliable internet access,” said Rep. Delgado. “This first round of Emergency Connectivity Fund grants will help upstate schools close the digital divide and end the homework gap that disproportionately affects rural communities. I was proud to support the creation of this essential program and will keep fighting until every resident of New York’s 19th Congressional District has quality and affordable internet access.”

“Being awarded $120,895.70 by the FCC through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program will have a profound impact on the students in our District. The funds will be used to purchase 540 chromebooks and 10 wireless access points for students that do not have internet access or devices at home. This will essentially complete our 1:1 initiative of all students having access to a computing device,” said Hoosick Falls Superintendent of Schools Patrick Bailey.

“Grant funds like this help make sure that we can continue to give our students the needed resources relating to technology. Without resources like this we would not be able to continue offering a 1 to 1 initiative for all students in K-12,” said Canajoharie Superintendent of Schools Nick Fitzgerald.

Schools in New York’s 19th Congressional District Receiving Grants:

Hoosick Falls Central School District — $120,895.70

Highland Central School District — $38,910.90

Ulster County BOCES — $1,352,818.62

Eldred School District — $60,000.00

Canajoharie Central School District — $92,720.00

A second application filing window will open on September 28 and close on October 13, and will provide funding for eligible equipment and services received or delivered between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The funding is available for the purchase of laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons in need, and is available to support off-campus learning, such as homework and virtual learning as schools continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional information on the Emergency Connectivity Fund program is available at: www.emergencyconnectivityfund.org. The program is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company, with oversight from and under rules unanimously adopted by the Federal Communications Commission.