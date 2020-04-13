Rep. Delgado Co-Sponsors Legislation to Provide $250 Billion to Local Communities in Coronavirus Stabilization Funds

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—This week, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined as an original co-sponsor of the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, new legislation to provide $250 billion in stabilization funds for local communities, cities and towns across the United States that are struggling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, signed into law on March 27th, provided stabilization funds for states and larger communities, but capped localities ability to receive direct support at those with populations of over 500,000. This excludes towns, cities, and rural counties that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. Mid and small-sized municipalities and rural communities, like the cities across upstate New York were overlooked for direct funds.

“Rural communities across upstate are struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Rep. Delgado. “Like their larger neighbors, our smaller counties, cities, towns, and hamlets across NY-19 have faced enormous costs while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. These costs include deploying timely public service announcements to keep residents informed, rapidly activating emergency operations, readying employees for telework to keep services running, and more. As the CARES Act provisions stand, it will take time for smaller communities to request subgrants to access funds they need immediately. We must ensure each of our communities receive direct stabilization funds to address the outbreak and recover when this public health emergency has passed. I’m proud to join as an original co-sponsor of the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, and I will continue to fight for the needs of our rural communities in subsequent legislation.”

The Coronavirus Community Relief Act will ensure that small and mid-sized communities can directly access stabilization funds in response to COVID-19. The bill provides $250 billion in direct funds exclusively to local governments with a population of 500,000 or less. The full text of the bill can be found here.