Rep. Delgado-Backed Bipartisan Veteran Vaccine Eligibility Expansion Legislation Signed into Law

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – Today, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to veterans and their families under the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) into law. On March 11th, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) voted to pass the VA VACCINE Act to enable all veterans to receive vaccines. Members of Rep. Delgado’s locally-based Veterans Advisory Committee highlighted the disparity in veteran vaccine eligibility at the VA and called for legislative action.

“I thank President Joe Biden and the Senate for their swift passage of this bipartisan legislation,” said Rep. Delgado. “When members of my Veterans Advisory Committee informed me of regulatory barriers preventing veterans not currently enrolled in VA healthcare from receiving their vaccines, we moved quickly to change eligibility rules. The SAVE LIVES Act will ensure those who served our county in uniform, and their families and caregivers, can access life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.”

The SAVE LIVES Act, which includes VA VACCINE Act provisions, expands VA’s authority to provide vaccines to: