Rep. Delgado Announces Second Facebook Live Town Hall on Saturday, July 25

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced his second Facebook Live Town Hall on Saturday, July 25, at 12:30 p.m. After holding 35 in-person town halls prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, including three in each of the eleven counties that make up New York’s 19th Congressional District, and ten telephone town halls during the pandemic, Rep. Delgado is holding his second Facebook Live Town Hall where he will provide a brief federal update and answer questions.

“During these challenging times, I am focused on remaining transparent, accountable and accessible to the needs and priorities of everyone in our community. After holding thirty-five in-person town halls and ten telephone town halls, I am looking forward to holding another Facebook Live town hall where folks can join in the conversation and ask questions about their priorities. Tune in this Saturday!” said Rep. Delgado.

Rep. Delgado’s Second Facebook Live Town Hall

Saturday, July 25

12:30 p.m.

Broadcast: Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado