Rep. Delgado Amongst Most Bipartisan Members of Congress

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – The Lugar Center, founded by the late former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, named U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) as one of the most bipartisan members of the House of Representatives. Rep. Delgado is within the top 5% of most bipartisan members and is the 10th most bipartisan Democratic member of the House.

“I’m honored to be amongst the most bipartisan members of Congress,” said Rep. Delgado. “I’ll continue reaching across the aisle to find common ground and deliver good-paying jobs and relief to upstate New York. As we recover from COVID-19 and begin to rebuild, leaders must come together to bring meaningful support and solutions to our communities.”

The Lugar Center’s Bipartisan Index is a highly objective measure of partisan and bipartisan behavior. The full list of House rankings can be found HERE.