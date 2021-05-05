Rep. Delgado: American Rescue Plan Relief for Restaurants Available Beginning TODAY

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced that restaurants, food trucks, bars, bakeries, breweries, wineries, and other entities in upstate New York will be able to apply for direct relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund beginning TODAY, May 3, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was created by the American Rescue Plan that Rep. Delgado helped pass last month. The law incorporated key provisions from the RESTAURANTS Act, which Rep. Delgado also co-sponsored in the previous Congress.

“Upstate New York’s independent restaurants are cornerstones of our community, where we gather with friends and family and mark special occasions in our lives,” said Rep. Delgado. “I’m proud that we passed direct relief for our small businesses and the people they employ as part of the American Rescue Plan. The comeback of our restaurant and hospitality businesses is an important key to a full recovery.”

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss. This program provides restaurants with funding equal to pandemic-related revenue losses up to $5 million per location and up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023. These funds can be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities, business supplies, and many more expenses.

Find a funding guide HERE and a sample application HERE

Visit SBA.gov/restaurants for more information

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund application portal can be accessed at https://restaurants.sba.gov/. The online application portal will remain open to any eligible businesses until all funds are exhausted. Participating POS providers include Square, Toast, Clover, NCR Corporation (Aloha). Entities that work with Square or Toast, you do not need to register beforehand on the portal.

Entities eligible to apply: