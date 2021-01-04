Rep. Antonio Delgado to Deliver State of the District Address this Evening

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – On the first full day of the 117th Congress, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) will deliver a State of the District Address at 7:00 p.m. tonight on his official Facebook page. The Congressman’s remarks will discuss his work over the last two years to advocate for NY-19, and lay out his goals for his second term. Members of the community are invited to tune into Rep. Delgado’s address this evening at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado.

“I am continually inspired by how our towns large and small have managed through the COVID-19 pandemic. In these difficult times, rather than shrinking away from our greatest challenges, our upstate communities have banded together to support one another and provide for those in need,” said Rep. Delgado. “As we begin a new year and a new Congress, I will deliver a State of the District Address highlighting how we’ve collaborated to achieve real results, and outlining the work ahead in my next term. I invite folks to tune in tonight at 7:00 p.m.”