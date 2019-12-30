Rep. Antonio Delgado announces January mobile office hours

Each month, the office of U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) hosts mobile office hours where constituents can meet with the Congressman’s staff and receive assistance with constituent services.

This can include any type of support with federal services, from help with federal grant applications, to assistance with Social Security and VA benefits.

Last year, Rep. Delgado’s office held mobile office hours at locations in all eleven counties of New York’s 19th Congressional District.

“I’m committed to serving everyone in our district with accountability, transparency, and accessibility. A critical aspect of that work is bringing the services of my office closer to you. To that end, during my first year in office we opened five district offices, held 33 town halls, and created in-district advisory committees focused on the priorities important to NY-19 including Health Care, Veterans, Small Business, and Agriculture,” said Delgado.

“Mobile office hours are a critical part of our work — allowing my office to meet folks where they are and bring important information and services directly to the communities I represent. There are a number of ways my office can help cut through red tape and resolve issues tied up in federal agencies. Last year, we enjoyed meeting new folks at mobile office hours and hearing about the issues important to communities across our district. We are looking forward to meeting more folks in 2020 — I hope you’re able to come by!”

January Mobile Office Hours

January 6: Greene County

Catskill Public Library

1 Franklin Street

Catskill, New York 12414

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

January 13: Schoharie and Delaware Counties



Carlisle Town Hall

541 Crommie Road

Carlisle, NY

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Roxbury Town Hall

53690 NY-30

Roxbury, NY

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

January 27: Schoharie and Montgomery Counties

Esperance Town Hall

104 Charleston Street

Esperance, NY

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Root Town Hall

1048 Carlisle Road

Sprakers, NY 12166

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.