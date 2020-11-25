Rep. Antonio Delgado Announces Holiday Cards for Heroes Program

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

KINGSTON, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19), announced his Holiday Cards for Heroes program for the 2020 holiday season. 19th Congressional District residents are invited to create holiday cards for active duty servicemembers and health care workers. Congressman Delgado’s office will share the holiday greetings with local heroes who have worked hard to keep us safe this year. Cards will be accepted starting today through Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Holiday cards should be placed in a envelope, addressed to the Congressman’s Kingston office, 256 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, New York 12401, including a C/O Holiday Cards for Heroes Program.

“During this difficult year for so many, I am particularly grateful to our local heroes: the men and women of the military and our health care workers who have sacrificed to keep our communities healthy and safe,” said Delgado. “A personal, handwritten card is a much-appreciated way to share holiday cheer, offer words of encouragement, and say thank you to the heroes who are working around the clock to protect us and care for those with COVID-19. I am excited to continue my Holiday Cards for Heroes Program to provide upstate residents with the opportunity to thank our servicemembers and health care workers. I look forward to sharing your messages with our heroes this holiday season.”

This is the second year Rep. Delgado’s office has conducted a Holiday Cards for Heroes Program. Over the last two years, Rep. Delgado’s office has also collected and distributed Valentines for Veterans.