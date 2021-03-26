Rep. Antonio Delgado Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition, Calls for Submissions

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) invited high school students across New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. The winner will have their art displayed in the U.S. Capitol. Last year’s winning piece was an acrylic on canvas painting, “Adolescent Sunsets”, by Alyssa Palmero of FDR High School in Hyde Park, New York.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event hosted by the House of Representatives, allowing high school students from across the country to showcase their artistic talents. The winning piece from each Congressional District is displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a full year. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, submissions will be collected digitally at NY19.Art@mail.house.gov. All high school students who are residents of New York’s 19th Congressional District are eligible to submit entries to NY19.Art@mail.house.gov. Students can check the U.S. House of Representative’s Find Your Representative tool here to find which congressional district they reside in.

“Upstate New York is filled with talented young artists,” said Rep. Delgado. “I have been proud to showcase artwork from local students in the halls of the United States Capitol. Even in the darkest of days, art can inspire and bring us joy. I am looking forward to seeing this year’s Congressional Art Competition entries and sharing your work with NY-19.”

Images of the artwork must be received via email no later than Monday, April 26th, and a release form must be submitted along with each submission. Guidelines for submission and additional requirements can be found below.

Guidelines for submissions are below:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Accepted artwork includes:

· Paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor)

· Drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers)

· Collage (must be two dimensional)

· Prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints)

· Mixed media

· Computer generated art

· Photography

· Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to NY19.Art@mail.house.gov by Monday, April 26th.

Students must email a picture or scanned copy of their artwork along with the release form by Monday, April 26th. Additional information regarding the Congressional Art Competition can be found here. The student release form can be found here.