Rep. Antonio Delgado Announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition, Calls for Submission

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

KINGSTON, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) invites high school students across New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. The winner will have their art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the year. Last year’s winning piece was Shelter by Greyson VanVorst of Ichabod Crane High School in Valatie, New York.

All high school students who live in New York’s 19th Congressional District are eligible to submit entries to NY19.Art@mail.house.gov. The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event hosted by the House of Representatives, allowing high school students from across the country to showcase their artistic talents. The winning piece from each Congressional District is displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a full year. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, submissions will be collected digitally at NY19.Art@mail.house.gov.

“Visiting schools and working with students across upstate New York, I know we have tremendously talented young people. I am excited to invite NY-19 high school students to participate in the Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “During these difficult times, it is more important than ever to find creative outlets and joy through the arts. I look forward to seeing the different pieces created by students across the district and hanging a piece of home in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”

Images of the artwork must be received via email no later than Monday, June 1, and a release form must be submitted along with each submission. Guidelines for submission and additional requirements can be found below.

Guidelines for submissions are below:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Accepted artwork includes:

Paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor)

Drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers)

Collage (must be two dimensional)

Prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints)

Mixed media

Computer generated art

Photography

Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to NY19.Art@mail.house.gov by Monday, June 1.



Students must email a picture or scanned copy of their artwork along with the release form by Monday, June 1. Additional information regarding the Congressional Art Competition can be found here. The student release form can be found here.