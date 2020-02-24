Remote Area Medical (RAM) Corps providing free healthcare services to rural communities

From the Remote Area Medical (RAM) Corps:

Remote Area Medical (RAM) Corps is a national nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing free healthcare services to underserved, rural communities throughout the United States and includes general medical, dental, and vision services.

A single clinic provides hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free services irrespective of income or insurance status, enabling people to receive medical attention that they would not be able to receive otherwise.

To further RAM’s mission of providing free healthcare, Penn State RAM is hosting a clinic on June 27th and 28th in Susquehanna County at the Susquehanna Community High School.

To make this event as successful as possible, we need a lot of support, ranging from people acting in provider and volunteer roles to public attention for the clinic. This can only be achieved with help from the local Susquehanna and surrounding communities.

Free Dental: Fillings, Cleanings, Extractions

Free Vision: Eye Exams, Glaucoma Testings, Eyeglasses made on-sight

Free Medical: General Medical, Women’s Health and more!

No ID Required- First Come, First Served

For more info visit https://www.ramusa.org/ or call (865) 579-1530