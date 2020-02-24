Remote Area Medical (RAM) Corps looking for volunteers for free clinic

From the Remote Area Medical (RAM) Corps:

Remote Area Medical (RAM) Corps is a national nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing free healthcare services to underserved, rural communities throughout the United States and includes general medical, dental, and vision services.

A single clinic provides hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free services irrespective of income or insurance status, enabling people to receive medical attention that they would not be able to receive otherwise.

To further RAM’s mission of providing free healthcare, Penn State RAM is hosting a clinic on June 27th and 28th in Susquehanna County at the Susquehanna Community High School.

To make this event as successful as possible, we need a lot of support, ranging from people acting in provider and volunteer roles to public attention for the clinic. This can only be achieved with help from the local Susquehanna and surrounding communities.

Volunteers Needed Includes:

Dental Professionals: Dentists, Dental Assistants, Hygienists, Oral Surgeons, Dental X-Ray Techs

Medical Professionals: Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Medics/EMT

Vision Professionals: Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, Opticians, Ophthalmic Techs, Optometric Techs

General Support: Registration, Blood-borne pathogen trained volunteers, Interpreters, Guides, Other support positions

For more info visit https://www.ramusa.org/ or call (865) 579-1530