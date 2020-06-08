Registration for Kopernik’s 2020 Link Summer STEM Exploration Summer Camps is now Open!



The COVID slide is a real thing. Much like exercise to keep your body fit, children’s minds must be engaged during the summer so they won’t lose ground. Below is link to a report about the COVID slide. COVID Slide



Although New York has announced that summer day camps can be onsite, Kopernik has decided that due to the physical distancing guidelines currently in place to reduce exposure to COVID-19, we will head into the “cloud” this summer and offer eight different camps remotely. Our experienced educators have been hard at work, designing authentic camp experiences that children can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their own home.



Each camp day will run from 9 AM to 3 PM, with a combination of live presentations and demonstrations by Kopernik’s educators and guided at-home activities during which the educators will be accessible to the camper to monitor progress and answer questions. There will be breaks in the morning and afternoon sessions for physical activity, snacks, and bathroom runs. We will limit the total number of students in a camp to 20 to ensure that each student has ample access to the educator during each activity.



Each camper will receive a packet of materials specific to the activities for that week. Activities may require additional materials that are commonly found in your home, such as paper, colored pencils, crayons, scissors, or tape. For some camps, parents or guardians may be asked to purchase supplies that are relatively inexpensive but too costly to mail (for example, a sheet of foam core or a tri-fold display). Some camps will require the student to go outside to observe the weather or collect various samples of plants or rocks to be used during an activity. Each child will need access to a reliable computer with a camera and microphone and a moderately fast internet connection.



At the present time we are planning one session of each summer camp. However, if a camp fills quickly, we will consider offering an additional session of the camp later in the summer.

We are monitoring the progress of the phased reopening of the area. If we are able to reach Phase 4 later this summer, we might be able to offer two onsite (in person) camps: Rocket Design and Journey to the Edge of Space.



While this is not our preferred method of offering a summer camp experience, we feel it is important to offer our programs to keep the spark of curiosity alive in our youth and show them that we can explore, discover and learn just about anywhere! An upside of taking our camps online is that it will open it up to students from outside the area, so if you know someone who does not live in this area who might enjoy these camps, please forward this email to them.

Below are descriptions of each summer camp offering. We look forward to engaging with your child or grandchild this summer.

